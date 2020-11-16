Xiaomi is expected to launch its budget-friendly smartphones, the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition (Redmi Note 9 5G) and Redmi Note 9 High Edition (Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G) in China on November 24, as per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The tipster has also revealed the key specifications and prices of both the handsets. Here are more details.

Twitter Post Here is the said tweet

[Launch Date]

Redmi Note 9 5G Series Devices Launching On November 24 in China.

Redmi Note 9 5G With Dimensity 800U Will Cost ¥1000 ~ ₹11,189.94

Redmi Note 9 5G With Snapdragon 750G Samsung HM2 108MP Will Cost Around ¥1500 ~ ₹16,784.91 😍https://t.co/fwoTSmcV3y https://t.co/ksltXaimMF pic.twitter.com/H0Qdbi7O2F — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 16, 2020

Phone #1 Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition

As per the leak, the Redmi Note 9 5G will feature a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. It will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) LCD screen with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Note 9 5G will offer a 48MP triple rear camera

The Redmi Note 9 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it will house a 13MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Redmi Note 9 5G High Edition

Separately, the Redmi Note 9 5G High Edition will get a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the heart, the handset will pack a Snapdragon 750G processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information The handset will feature a 108MP quad rear camera system

The Redmi Note 9 High Edition will bear a quad rear camera unit, including a Samsung-sourced 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will offer a 16MP front-facing camera.

Pricing What about the price?