OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix update for its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T in India. As per the changelog, the new firmware improves the mis-touch prevention, camera stability, and fixes the issue of the status, along with the issue of the NFC not turning on. It also brings an optimized Alert Slider and mobile network connection.

The update carries a version number 11.0.4.5.KB05DA. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8T features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera module. The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T bears a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood