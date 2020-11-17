Last updated on Nov 17, 2020, 12:34 am
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix update for its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T in India.
As per the changelog, the new firmware improves the mis-touch prevention, camera stability, and fixes the issue of the status, along with the issue of the NFC not turning on. It also brings an optimized Alert Slider and mobile network connection.
The update carries a version number 11.0.4.5.KB05DA. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8T features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera module.
The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The OnePlus 8T bears a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 8T draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset now runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
