Last updated on Nov 17, 2020, 11:21 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy M12 model sometime in early-2021. In the latest development, @OnLeaks has shared renders of the handset, revealing its design details and key features.
According to the images, it will come with a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera unit, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Here are more details.
As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M12 will feature a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad camera module.
The device will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Samsung Galaxy M12 will have a quad rear camera setup including a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy M12. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.