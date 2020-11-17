Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy M12 model sometime in early-2021. In the latest development, @OnLeaks has shared renders of the handset, revealing its design details and key features. According to the images, it will come with a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera unit, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Here are more details.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M12: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M12 will feature a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad camera module. The device will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will have a quad rear camera setup including a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?