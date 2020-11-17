Google has launched a new 'Barely Blue' color variant of its budget-friendly Pixel 4a. The new shade joins the existing 'Just Black' model which was unveiled last month. It has a light blue matte finish with a contrasting yellow power button. However, in terms of hardware and pricing, it remains unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Google Pixel 4a: At a glance

The Google Pixel 4a features a plastic body with slim bezels and a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, it houses a single camera and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The phone bears a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is now available in 'Just Black' and 'Barely Blue' color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Google Pixel 4a has a single 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) rear camera with an LED flash. On the front, it sports an 8MP selfie shooter. The rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps while the front unit can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Pixel 4a is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?