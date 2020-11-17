HMD Global is all set to launch its budget-friendly Nokia 2.4 model in India on November 26, the company has confirmed via an official tweet. To recall, the device was announced in Europe in September. As for the highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, a dual rear camera unit, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The countdown has begun. Only 10 days to go for the big reveal. Stay tuned.#OnlyGadgetYouNeed pic.twitter.com/4itc8Xu84z — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 16, 2020

Design and display Nokia 2.4: At a glance

The Nokia 2.4 offers a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The device has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be available in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord color options.

The Nokia 2.4 bears a dual rear camera system that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens with an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling, it packs a 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

The Nokia 2.4 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

