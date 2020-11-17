HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 9.3 PureView, 7.3 5G, and 6.3 models by the end of 2020, as per Nokiapoweruser. The handsets were likely to be announced this month but the plan has been postponed to December. The Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to arrive as the company's flagship model while the Nokia 7.3 5G and 6.3 will be mid-range offerings.

Phone #1 Nokia 9.3 PureView

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. It will sport a 6.29-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner. The handset will pack a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information Nokia 9.3 PureView will have a 108MP penta rear camera

The Nokia 9.3 PureView will reportedly have a penta rear camera setup including a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. On the front, it will house a 32MP selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Nokia 7.3 5G

The Nokia 7.3 5G will sport a punch-hole design, glass body, and a noticeable bottom bezel. It will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is likely to have a Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB of storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Nokia 7.3 5G will feature a 48MP quad rear camera

The Nokia 7.3 5G will offer a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will have a 24MP front-facing camera.

Phone #3 Nokia 6.3 will be identical to the 7.3 5G model