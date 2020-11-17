Last updated on Nov 17, 2020, 04:36 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in January 2021. In the latest development, the S21+ model has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications.
According to the listing, the device will come with a Snapdragon 875 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.
Here's our roundup.
Samsung Galaxy S21+ appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-996B. The listing, which was uploaded on November 16, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 1,120 and a multi-core score of 3,319.
As per the leaks, the S21+ will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels and a metal-glass body. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The device will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
It will be offered in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet colors.
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will sport a triple rear camera system comprising a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. On the front, it will house a 12MP selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no official information regarding the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S21+. However, looking at the specifications and features, the smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs. 65,000.
