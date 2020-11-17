Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in January 2021. In the latest development, the S21+ model has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. According to the listing, the device will come with a Snapdragon 875 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Here's our roundup.

Information What scores did Samsung Galaxy S21+ receive?

Samsung Galaxy S21+ appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-996B. The listing, which was uploaded on November 16, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 1,120 and a multi-core score of 3,319.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21+: At a glance

As per the leaks, the S21+ will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels and a metal-glass body. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The device will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. It will be offered in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will sport a triple rear camera system comprising a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. On the front, it will house a 12MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?