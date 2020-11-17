Microsoft has launched the Surface Book 3 convertible laptop and Surface Go 2 tablet in India. The former comes with up to 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor and can be picked up in 13-inch or 15-inch display options, while the latter is offered in a single display size and two chipset choices of Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y and 8th-Generation Intel Core M3.

Design and display Microsoft Surface Book 3

The Surface Book 3 features a detachable design and is available in two screen sizes of 13-inch (3000x2000 pixels) and 15-inch (3240x2160 pixels). It also has a backlit keyboard, far-field stereo microphones, a 5MP front camera, and an 8MP rear shooter. The laptop offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one Type-C port, and two Surface Connect ports.

Internals Under the hood

The Surface Book 3 comes with a quad-core 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G7 or i7-1065G7 processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB SSD storage, and Windows 10 Pro support. The 15-inch variant offers NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 GPU and up to 17.5-hours of battery life while the 13-inch model provides NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and 15.5-hours of battery life.

At a glance Microsoft Surface Go 2

The Microsoft Go 2 offers a 10.5-inch (1920x1280 pixels) display, a 5MP front-facing camera, an 8MP rear snapper, and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium support. It comes with Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y or 8th-generation Intel Core M3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, Windows 10 Pro, eSIM support, and up to 10-hours of battery life.

Pocket-pinch How much do they cost?