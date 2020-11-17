Last updated on Nov 17, 2020, 07:39 pm
Harshita Malik
Microsoft has launched the Surface Book 3 convertible laptop and Surface Go 2 tablet in India.
The former comes with up to 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor and can be picked up in 13-inch or 15-inch display options, while the latter is offered in a single display size and two chipset choices of Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y and 8th-Generation Intel Core M3.
The Surface Book 3 features a detachable design and is available in two screen sizes of 13-inch (3000x2000 pixels) and 15-inch (3240x2160 pixels). It also has a backlit keyboard, far-field stereo microphones, a 5MP front camera, and an 8MP rear shooter.
The laptop offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one Type-C port, and two Surface Connect ports.
The Surface Book 3 comes with a quad-core 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G7 or i7-1065G7 processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB SSD storage, and Windows 10 Pro support.
The 15-inch variant offers NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 GPU and up to 17.5-hours of battery life while the 13-inch model provides NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and 15.5-hours of battery life.
The Microsoft Go 2 offers a 10.5-inch (1920x1280 pixels) display, a 5MP front-facing camera, an 8MP rear snapper, and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium support.
It comes with Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y or 8th-generation Intel Core M3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, Windows 10 Pro, eSIM support, and up to 10-hours of battery life.
The 13-inch Surface Book 3 starts at Rs. 1,56,299 and goes up to Rs. 2,59,299 whereas the 15-inch Surface Book 3 starts at Rs. 2,20,399 and goes up to Rs. 3,40,399. Notably, the laptop is available for commercial customers only.
Meanwhile, the Surface Go 2 caries a starting price-tag of Rs. 47,599 and goes up to Rs. 63,499.
