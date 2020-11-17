POCO is all set to launch a new M3 model on November 24 at 8 pm, the company has announced on Twitter. The handset is likely to be released in several markets considering the tweet was shared by POCO Global's account. As per the reports, the upcoming POCO M3 will come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a Full-HD+ LCD screen.

Design and display POCO M3: At a glance

The design details of the POCO M3 are currently unknown but we expect it to have a punch-hole design, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it is said to house a triple camera setup. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M3 is tipped to offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it will have an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M3 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and pack a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?