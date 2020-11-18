Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 12:15 am
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung is gearing up to launch a new mid-range Galaxy M42 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted on 3C certification platform with a massive 6,000mAh battery.
As for other highlights, the phone is said to feature a Snapdragon 730 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a punch-hole front camera.
The Samsung Galaxy M42 will have a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it is said to pack a triple camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 411ppi.
The Galaxy M42 will have a triple rear camera system, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will offer a 32MP selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy M42 will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy M42. However, looking at the specifications and features of the handset, it is likely to cost around Rs. 25,000.
