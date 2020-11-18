Samsung is gearing up to launch a new mid-range Galaxy M42 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted on 3C certification platform with a massive 6,000mAh battery. As for other highlights, the phone is said to feature a Snapdragon 730 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a punch-hole front camera. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M42: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M42 will have a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it is said to pack a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 411ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy M42 will have a triple rear camera system, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M42 will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?