Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami extended help to migrant workers who are stranded in different parts of the nation amid the lockdown.
The 29-year-old was seen distributing food packets and masks, in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter.
Notably, he has also set up food distribution centers near his house in Sahaspur.
Shami comes forward to help migrant workers
The migrant workers are struggling to travel back home in the wake of COVID-19pandemic. Although the Indian government has arranged transport services to an extent, several workers have died of fatigue while covering the arduous journey on foot.
Contribution
Several Indian cricketers have come forward to help people
Shami is the latest cricketer to have contributed towards the cause.
A number of Indian cricketers earlier pledged donations for relief funds.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs. 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund in the battle against COVID-19.
Previously, the Pathan brothers also distributed masks and foot items to Vadodara's health department.