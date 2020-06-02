West Indian opener Chris Gayle voiced his opinion on the 'racism' row as protests continue to escalate in United States, following George Floyd's death. The 40-year-old took to social media, extending support to black people around the globe. Gayle revealed that he has also faced racial remarks in the game of cricket, throughout his career. Here is what he wrote on Instagram.

Quote 'Black lives matter', says Gayle

"Black lives matter just like any other life. Black people matter, p***k all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise the p***k up and stop bringing down your own!" Gayle wrote.

Protest Protest over George Floyd's death

Gayle's recent comments reflected the widespread anger over the death of George Floyd. Last week, a white cop Derek Chauvin pinned George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, to the ground and placed his knee on the latter's neck. Floyd was declared dead at a hospital, soon after. The incident sparked violent protests in Minneapolis before spreading to other parts of rural and urban America.

Information Chauvin has been arrested for murder and manslaughter

Shortly after the incident, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Meanwhile, overnight curfews were imposed in several cities, with the protests turning violent across United States.

Remarks Racism not just in football: Gayle

Gayle also opened up on racism in cricket. "I have travelled the globe and experienced racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on," he said. He added, "Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud."

Support Sports community opines on the issue