India's fielding coach R Sridhar, on Tuesday, said a four-phased training module is being prepared for the resumption of Indian cricket. With the training lasting four to six weeks, the cricketers will be primed to attain maximum match fitness. The 49-year-old also spoke on how the elite Indian cricketers will train to get ready for the upcoming international season. Here is more.

Module Four phases of training module

The training module will be divided into four phases: low volume-low intensity, moderate volume-low intensity, high volume-moderate intensity and high volume-high intensity training. Initially, the fast bowlers will likely bowl two overs from half or quarter run-up. The deliveries will be bowled at 20 or 30 per cent intensity. And, the intensity will increase with each phase.

Batsmen, fielders Training module of batsmen and fielders

The batsmen will start with five to six minutes of batting against moderate pace bowling. For catchers, the training will begin with semi-soft balls, having slow intensity and less volume. Notably, the fourth week will see players graduating to match-intensity training. Post that, the players will be all set to enter the zone where they could play an international.

Quote Management to get a date from BCCI

"Once we get a date from the BCCI and approved by the Government of India, we can start from scratch. The challenge is to proceed in right phases as players can get excited when they play after 14 or 15 weeks," said Sridhar.

Fitness camp BCCI to conduct fitness camp in June

Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) is aiming to organize a fitness camp for contracted cricketers in the second half of June. The BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal recently stated the board may plan to conduct the camps after the government allowed certain relaxations. He added all developments are being monitored closely in a bid to resume the sport.

Intensity The players will not train regularly in first week

Sridhar revealed the players will not attend regular training sessions in the low volume-low intensity training. "We can't do same training every day as we start. Once we get to the fourth week when high volume-high intensity training starts, the hands will get used to hard balls coming at 140km an hour, 130km an hour, that's when match-training will start," he said.

Fitness The players are following a fitness regime

Presently, the centrally contracted players are following a fitness regime given to them by senior Indian team's Strength and Conditioning coach Nick Webb. "Each player is being taken care of in terms of where they are, what equipment they have. Fitness programs are being monitored every week by head Strength and Conditioning coach Nick Webb, and team at NCA as well," concluded Sridhar.

Information The training modules will be customized with drills