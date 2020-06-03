Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lashed out at the England team management for not communicating in a proper manner with Liam Plunkett. He said it was a "disgrace" that the fast bowler came to know about his omission through social media. Plunkett, who starred in the 2019 World Cup final, did not find a place in England's recently released list of 55 players.

Quote Vaughan slams the team management

"The most disappointing thing that I heard in that interview was that after the World Cup final, he won England a World Cup with a group of players and management, and not one person rang him up. Not one person," Vaughan said in a podcast.

Training group Plunkett, Hales left out of the training group

Last week, England announced a pool of 55 players for resumption of training. The likes of Alex Hales and Liam Plunkett faced a snub, while several uncapped players entered the list. As many as 37 names were added to the list of (18) bowlers, who earlier returned to individual training. Notably, the official squads for West Indies Test series will be chosen later on.

Liam Plunkett Plunkett fared well in limited-overs cricket

Plunkett last played for England in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand. He was the pick of the bowlers for England as he claimed three scalps, having conceded 42 runs. Interestingly, the 35-year-old was left out of the list even after faring well in recent past. Since 2018, Plunkett has scalped 39 wickets from 27 ODIs at an average of 28.41.

USA Plunkett open to playing in USA