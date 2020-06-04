Over decades in cricket, several crop of all-rounders went on to dominate the show and be a step above the rest. In the modern day game, we have few all-rounders of world class stature. Only one name comes to the mind - Ben Stokes. The Englishman is celebrating his 29th birthday today. On this note, we look at his amazing records.

Stokes in Tests A look at Stokes' Test career feats

Stokes is a nucleus of this England cricket team and it's safe to say that he is the greatest all-rounder in present times. Stokes has played 63 Tests and has amassed 4,056 runs at 36.54. He has nine hundreds and 21 fifties to his name. Stokes has also claimed 147 scalps at 32.68. He has four five-wicket hauls under his belt.

Record Stokes in a unique club in Test cricket

Earlier this year, Stokes became the first England cricketer (not including wicket-keepers) to take five catches in an innings. He achieved the feat against South Africa in the second Test. The all-rounder claimed the catches of Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje. Overall, he became the 12th cricketer in the world to achieve this impressive feat.

Test cricket Stokes delivers the goods for England in 2019

Stokes had a stunning 2019 and his exploits in Test cricket stood out. He scored 821 runs at 45.61 and was the fifth-highest run-scorer. The right-arm pacer was the third-highest wicket-taker for England last year (22). The Ashes 2019 saw Stokes score the most runs for England (441). He was the second-highest run-scorer in the series after Steve Smith.

2019 World Cup Stokes was England's hero in the ICC World Cup 2019

Stokes notched the third-highest runs for England (465). His 84*-run knock in the final made the difference as England tied the match and then won via Super Over. In a league match against South Africa, Stokes smashed a unique record. He scored a fifty, picked up two wickets and grabbed two catches. He became the fifth player to achieve this mark in WC history.

Records Notable records held by the sensational Stokes

Stokes boasts of the second-fastest Test double hundred in terms of balls faced (196). He has the second-highest number of sixes in a Test innings (11). He has amassed the most runs in a Test innings while batting at number six (258). Stokes is the second cricketer after Ian Botham to have registered 4,000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets in Tests for England.

