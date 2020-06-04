Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they have received the only positive case for coronavirus from the fifth round of Premier League testing results. The fifth batch of Premier League tests took place on Monday and Tuesday this week. The EPL has seen a total of 13 COVID-19 positive cases after five rounds of testing. Here's more on the same.

Individual to self-isolate for seven days

Spurs said they will continue to adhere to the protocols. "They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing." "We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League's Return to Training protocol, which ensures our Training Center remains a safe and virus-free working environment."

Individual's name not to be disclosed, says club

A statement from Tottenham read: "We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Center. Due to medical confidentiality, the individual's name will not be disclosed."

1,197 tests took place in fifth round of testing

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June, 1,197 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive from one club," a statement read. "Players or club staff who test positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days," the statement added.

With 5,066 negative results, the numbers look promising

It is important to highlight there have been 5,066 negative results in the first five rounds. The mass rounds of testing is so vital going forward. Moreover, this has also brought a sense of relief with the Premier League eyeing to resume the 2019-20 season on June 17. Earlier, the approval of contact training serves an another major boost for Project Restart.

