The NBA's return amid the coronavirus pandemic is imminent, however, it could only be with 22 teams in the month of July. According to reports in ESPN and The Athletic, NBA's Board of Governors is expected to approve a league proposal that would restart the season in Orlando utilizing a 22-team format. Here's more on the same.

Proposal Three-fourths of the 30 NBA teams must ratify the proposal

NBA is poised to give the green light to commissioner Adam Silver's return of basketball which would begin July 31 nd end in mid-October with a champion being crowned. Three-fourths of the 30 NBA teams must also ratify the proposal. The decision is set to be made Thursday, as per ESPN.

Proceedings How could things pan out?

The report adds that the new plan would see 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams play eight regular-season games, before beginning the playoffs. The top eight teams in both conferences will be a part of the 22 teams playing. The remaining six teams will be those within six games of eighth place.

Information Teams that currently hold the playoff spots

Eastern Conference: Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Nets and Orlando Magic. Western Conference: Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Format The 16 playoff teams will be joined by these sides

Meanwhile, the 16 teams currently in the playoff picture will be joined by New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference. In the East, the Washington Wizards are also included. Once it becomes official, the format would bring an end to the season for eight teams languishing outside the top 22.

Safety measures Safety criteria to be followed by the league

The restart will include a two-week quarantine for players in their home cities, one to two weeks of workouts at team facilities followed by two-week training camps. The NBA wants to have daily testing and if a player tests positive he would be isolated and quarantined. The others would carry on playing while still being tested on a daily basis.

