The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has turned down a request from leading cricketers in the country to resume personal training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim was one of the few players who approached the BCB to start practice but was denied permission. The board cited safety concerns as the reason. Here's more.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said Mushfiqur wanted to begin personal training, however, his request was turned down. "Mushfiq communicated with us, he wanted to begin personal training. But we told him that this is not yet a safe time to do so, he should train at home. Training is important, but players' safety is more important to us," he said, as per Cricbuzz.

"A few other players wanted to know if they could do individual training. But our message was the same for all. We are working on disinfecting our facilities. But the job is yet to be completed," he added.

BCB began its activities on a limited scale after the government lifted the lockdown in the nation from May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We need to consider the overall situation. We can't rush into anything. Many countries are starting their activities; we will definitely do the same. However, we can't give an exact date right now," said Nizamuddin.

"After assessing the overall situation we will call the players because, you have to understand, we can't risk the health of the players in any way because the players are a very valuable asset to the BCB," he said in regards to resuming training.

