Since Premier League's inception in 1992-93, Belgian players have made their presence felt in England's top-tier football competition. According to the Premier League, a total of 56 Belgian players have played in the competition. After picking the best players from Brazil, England, Spain, France, Netherlands and Italy, here we present the top five Belgian players in Premier League history.

Thibaut Courtois Goal-keeper Thibaut Courtois impressed at Chelsea

Former Chelsea goal-keeper Thibaut Courtois was impressive during his four seasons with the Blues. The Belgian goal-keeper won the Golden Glove in 2016-17. He was a two-time Premier League champion. Courtois made 126 EPL appearances for Chelsea and had 48 assists to his name, before joining Real Madrid in 2018. He has excellent positional sense and composure. Courtois is regarded as a complete keeper.

Romelu Lukaku Romelu Lukaku showed his capabilities and scoring form

Romelu Lukaku showed his promise on loan at West Brom, before establishing himself at Everton. The forward finished his Premier League stint at Manchester United. Lukaku, who now plays for Inter Milan, made 252 Premier League appearances. He scored a staggering 113 goals, besides making 35 assists. Lukaku is known for his physical strength and got around defenders. He is great in hold-up play.

Vincent Kompany Manchester City ace Vincent Kompany was superb

Vincent Kompany was regarded as one of the best defenders in the league during his time. The Manchester City ace went on to win four Premier League honors. Kompany was a leader and controlled the defensive line. The central defender made 265 EPL appearances and registered 94 clean sheets. He also scored 18 goals. Kompany was adjudged Player of the Season in 2011-12.

De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne is one of the modern day greats

Kevin De Bruyne joined Man City in 2015 from Chelsea and showed what he is capable of. The versatile player is a king of assists (62) and leads the chart this season. With 31 goals under his belt, De Bruyne has defined the art of advanced playmaking. The two-time Premier League winner has thrived in mid-field. He has great technique, vision and passing abilities.

Eden Hazard Eden Hazard is the all-time best Belgian player in EPL