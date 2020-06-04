Australia women's cricket team skipper Meg Lanning has said that despite the uncertainty surrounding next year's ICC World Cup, her team will be ready for the event. Australia Women won the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup on home soil in March. Since then, there has been no cricket because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what she said.

Women's World Cup The World Cup is scheduled in February-March 2021

The women's 50-over World Cup takes place in February-March 2021. "At this stage, we anticipate the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled (early next year) but have to wait and see how that plays out," she said via video conference to ICC. "We've got a plan in place for what it looks like but also fully understanding things can change pretty quick."

Preparations We'll be ready to go: Lanning on World Cup preparations

Lanning feels lack of preparations won't hinder Australia Women. "The group we've got, we've played a lot of cricket together over a long period of time and if it (the coronavirus) means we've only got a short time to prepare and get ready (for the World Cup), I've got no doubt we'll be able to do that. We'll be ready to go," she said.

Home advantage Home comforts will be a massive factor for Australia Women

The 2021 Women's World Cup is set to be held in Australia. The Aussies have dominated the show at home and won the World T20 this year. Prior to that, they pocketed the T20I tri-series, involving England and India. Australia have a settled unit to count upon and there are plenty of match-winners in the side. Lanning's leadership will also be of huge significance.

Information Australia Women have dictated the show in ICC tournaments