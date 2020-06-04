Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale does not want to come back to the Premier League and is likely to finish his career the Bernabeu, his agent Jonathan Barnett has said. The 30-year-old versatile player has been linked with a return to England for a while now. Barnett said Bale is really happy at Real Madrid. Here's more.

Barnett said Bale wants to stay in Madrid. "As I've always said, he's quite happy in Madrid," Barnett told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "It's his life that he wants to lead. Financially, he will want for nothing the rest of his life, and his children and grandchildren. He's won nearly everything in the world, except the World Cup," he said.

Bale almost moved to China last summer but a deal fell through. The former Tottenham player is also believed to have a strained relationship with Real manager Zinedine Zidane. This led to reports claiming that Bale could make a move to the Premier League. The latest clubs mentioned are Spurs and Newcastle United. However, Barnett ruled out a return to the Premier League.

"So he's won everything else, to come back and play [in the Premier League] would be unbelievable - a big thing. I don't think he wants to do that at the moment. He's quite happy to play at Real Madrid," Bale's agent added.

Bale featured in just 18 games across competitions in the 2019-20 season before football got suspended. According to reports, Real are looking to offload the Welshman in the summer. Bale has another two years remaining on his astronomical £15.4m salary. Overall, he has enjoyed a highly successful stint at the Spanish club. In 249 matches, Bale has amassed 105 goals, besides winning numerous titles.

Bale has been the subject of whistles and boos from some Real Madrid supporters on several occasions since joining from Tottenham in 2013. The 30-year-old's enjoyment of golf has caused a stir. Many people perceive it as a lack of commitment to Los Blancos. "A lot of people have problems with me playing golf," Bale told US golf podcast The Eric Anders Lang Show.

