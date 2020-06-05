Premier League side Chelsea are set to add more gloss in their forward line by agreeing a deal in principle to sign Timo Werner. The RB Leipzig striker has a £49.4m release clause which is set to expire on June 15. According to Sky Sports, the Blues have offered a £200,000-a-week contract to Werner. Here's more on the same.

Werner Werner set to be Chelsea's second signing for next season

The Germany international would be Chelsea's second signing for next season. Frank Lampard's side had earlier completed a £37m deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in February. Chelsea are set to be stocked heavily in attack. Recently, veteran striker Olivier Giroud was handed a contract extension. Besides Giroud, the Blues have Tammy Abraham leading the line. Meanwhile, Werner's signing could end Michy Batshuayi's stint.

Liverpool, Chelsea Liverpool's unwillingness sees Chelsea make a move for Werner

Werner was wanting to join Liverpool and play under Jurgen Klopp. The Leipzig star had earlier stated that Reds manager is the best and believed Liverpool's style of play will suit him. However, Liverpool were unwilling to pay the release clause in the current scheme of things. This saw Chelsea make a move for the 24-year-old striker.

Impact Werner is one of the leading forwards

Werner has established himself as a top striker over the course of the last four years with RB Leipzig. He is an exciting young player and has impressed largely in the Bundesliga. The former Stuttgart player is tactically flexible and can also play in wide positions, particularly when cutting inside from the left. At 24, he has already made 257 career club appearances.

Numbers A look at Werner's club career stats