Gameweek 30 of the Bundesliga is set to be held this weekend. This will be the fifth round of matches after the season resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders Bayern Munich travel away to face an in-form Bayer Leverkusen. A fight for Champions League berths in also set to intensify. Here's all that you need to know.

Details Bundesliga, gameweek 30: Fixtures, timing and TV listing

Saturday: SC Freiburg vs Gladbach (12:00 AM IST), Leverkusen vs Bayern (7:00 PM IST), Leipzig vs Paderborn (7:00 PM IST), Dusseldorf vs Hoffenheim (7:00 PM IST), Frankfurt vs Mainz (7:00 PM IST), Dortmund vs Hertha (10:00 PM IST) Sunday: Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg (5:00 PM IST), Union Berlin vs Schalke (7:00 PM IST), Augsburg vs Koln (9:30 PM IST). Live telecast: Star Sports Network.

Key players Key players to watch out for

Robert Lewandowski has been in supreme form this season. The Bayern striker has already amassed 29 goals and will be a key figure against Leverkusen. Kai Havertz will look to make his presence felt against the Bavarians. For Dortmund, Jadon Sancho (17 goals and 16 assists) could make the difference against Hertha. Leipzig's Timo Werner, who has agreed to join Chelsea, has 25 goals.

Leverkusen vs Bayern Ruthless Bayern up against Leverkusen

Bayern have been in ruthless form since the resumption. They have maintained a 100% record and will hope to cause Leverkusen plenty of problems. With 86 goals scored in 29 games, Bayern have ticked all the boxes. Fifth-placed Leverkusen, who are fighting for a top-four finish, have got to thank Havertz, who has become the talk of Bundesliga. They cannot afford to slip up.

Dortmund Dortmund will hope to keep their scoring form going

Dortmund are placed second and at the moment, however, their hopes of catching Bayern is all but over. The Black and Yellow are seven points behind Bayern. Dortmund, who have played well of late, will look to earn a win against Hertha at home. They had thrashed Paderborn 6-1 in gameweek 29. Dortmund have scored 80 goals and one expects another dominating show.

Information Leipzig and Gladbach to push for Champions League