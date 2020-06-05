-
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has invited bids for new clubs who would take part in the I-League from 2020-21.
According to an AIFF media release, bids have been invited from non I-League cities like New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.
Earlier, Mohun Bagan emerged victorious in the 2019-20 season.
Here's further details on the same.
-
Numbers
I-League set to see an increase in number of clubs
-
The number of clubs set to participate in the 2020-21 season of the I-League is set to see an increase after the AIFF invited bids from perspective owners.
11 clubs, including AIFF's developmental outfit Indian Arrows, took part in the 2019-20 season of the I-League.
Champions Mohun Bagan have merged with ATK and will play in the ISL next season.
-
Invitation to bid
Invitation to bid is open from June 10-20
-
As per reports, prospective owners will be able to purchase the invitation to tender from the Football House in Delhi between June 10 and June 20 upon payment of Rs. 4 lakh.
For the next two seasons, I-League winners are guaranteed a spot in the AFC Cup.
The winning bidders will have a chance to compete in the continental competition, provided they emerge victorious.
-
AIFF statement
AIFF issues a statement: Details here
-
"As per the invitation to tender, the entity that wins the bid will be granted the right to own and operate a new football club from 2020 onwards. The aforementioned club will have the opportunity (if applicable, and subject to qualification) to also compete in the AFC club competitions," the release said.
-
I-League season
Bagan were declared official I-League 2019-20 champions
-
Earlier, the AIFF ratified its league committee's recommendations to cancel the remaining 28 matches of the I-league.
This came in view of the coronavirus-forced lockdown and suspension of all sport.
I-League leaders Bagan were officially declared as champions.
There was no relegation in the 2019-20 season.
The prize money (apart from the champion's prize money) was equally divided among the remaining 10 participating clubs.
-
Quote
Delhi-based Sudeva Football Club are one of the front-runners
-
Goal had earlier reported that Delhi-based Sudeva Football Club are one of the front-runners to submit the bid. "Yes, we are interested in playing the I-League. If the AIFF invites bids, we are looking to submit our case," Sudeva FC owner Anuj Gupta said.