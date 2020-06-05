The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has invited bids for new clubs who would take part in the I-League from 2020-21. According to an AIFF media release, bids have been invited from non I-League cities like New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad. Earlier, Mohun Bagan emerged victorious in the 2019-20 season. Here's further details on the same.

Numbers I-League set to see an increase in number of clubs

The number of clubs set to participate in the 2020-21 season of the I-League is set to see an increase after the AIFF invited bids from perspective owners. 11 clubs, including AIFF's developmental outfit Indian Arrows, took part in the 2019-20 season of the I-League. Champions Mohun Bagan have merged with ATK and will play in the ISL next season.

Invitation to bid Invitation to bid is open from June 10-20

As per reports, prospective owners will be able to purchase the invitation to tender from the Football House in Delhi between June 10 and June 20 upon payment of Rs. 4 lakh. For the next two seasons, I-League winners are guaranteed a spot in the AFC Cup. The winning bidders will have a chance to compete in the continental competition, provided they emerge victorious.

AIFF statement AIFF issues a statement: Details here

"As per the invitation to tender, the entity that wins the bid will be granted the right to own and operate a new football club from 2020 onwards. The aforementioned club will have the opportunity (if applicable, and subject to qualification) to also compete in the AFC club competitions," the release said.

I-League season Bagan were declared official I-League 2019-20 champions

Earlier, the AIFF ratified its league committee's recommendations to cancel the remaining 28 matches of the I-league. This came in view of the coronavirus-forced lockdown and suspension of all sport. I-League leaders Bagan were officially declared as champions. There was no relegation in the 2019-20 season. The prize money (apart from the champion's prize money) was equally divided among the remaining 10 participating clubs.

Quote Delhi-based Sudeva Football Club are one of the front-runners