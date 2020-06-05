The club managers will now be able to make up to five substitutions for the remainder of the Premier League 2019-20 season. In a meeting on Thursday, the clubs agreed to tweak the rule temporarily. Notably, the maximum number of substitute players on the bench will also be increased from seven to nine. FIFA proposed the rule last month to protect player welfare.

Premier League Premier League will resume on June 17

The Premier League restarts on June 17 with Manchester City hosting Arsenal and Sheffield United facing Aston Villa. The dates of remaining nine rounds of fixtures are then expected to be completed in five weeks. However, no decision has been made regarding the league standings, if the COVID-19 cases surge. Meanwhile, the clubs have also agreed to play fewer matches at neutral venues.

Quote An excerpt from the statement

"The number of substitutes that can be used during a match will increase from three to five players. Shareholders also approved for clubs to increase the maximum number of substitute players on the bench from seven to nine," the Premier League said in a statement.

Neutral venue Neutral venue was one of the discussion points

The clubs have agreed to stage the remaining of high-voltage fixtures at neutral venues. Mark Roberts, the UK's national lead for football policing, suggested that any match wherein Liverpool could win the tile, should be played at a neutral venue. This will reduce mass gatherings in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Liverpool City Council's safety advisory group will take a decision next week.

Liverpool Liverpool lead the show in title race