Bowling legend Wasim Akram believes the International Cricket Council (ICC) shouldn't conduct the impending T20 World Cup sans spectators. He stated the high-voltage tournament will have no importance, if played behind closed doors. The 54-year-old also voiced his opinion on ICC's recommendation to ban saliva usage. He said sweat is not enough to bring swing into play. Here is more.

Quote World Cup is about big crowds: Wasim Akram

"It's all about atmosphere and you cannot get it behind closed doors," he said. I believe that ICC should wait for a more suitable time and once this pandemic subsides and restrictions are eased then we can have a proper World Cup," Akram said.

T20 WC The threat of cancelation lies on T20 WC

Although several reports have suggested that the upcoming T20 World Cup is set to be postponed by two years, ICC has refrained from commenting about it. Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Kevin Roberts recently asserted the prospect of staging the event is under "high risk". Meanwhile, the tournament's fate could be decided in a meeting on June 10.

Recommendation ICC cricket committee recommended to ban saliva

Last month, the ICC Cricket Committee recommended restricting the use of saliva to shine the ball. However, the committee did not put any bar on sweat usage. Furthermore, the use of artificial or external substance was also prohibited by the committee. The recommendation has received mixed reviews from different cricketers. A number of bowers have reservations about the 'no saliva' rule.

Sweat 'Too much sweat will make the cricket ball wet'