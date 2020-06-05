La Liga 2019-20 season is set to return on June 11 after a three-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. 11 rounds of fixtures are to be played. The Spanish top-flight was suspended in mid-March but the government authorized the return of professional sport from June 8 onwards. We analyze whether Real Madrid can stop Barcelona this season.

Contenders Barcelona and Real are separated by just two points

Barcelona top the standings after 27 matches in La Liga. The defending champions have 58 points and have scored the most goals this season (63). They have a goal difference of +32. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are second (56 points). Los Blancos have conceded the least number of goals this season (19). They have scored 49 goals and have a goal difference of +30.

Need Real need to fire from the word go

Real Madrid need their top players to find their feet from the word go. The likes of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale haven't made much impact this season and Zidane will hope to have them 100% ready. Defensive wise, Real have been strong and that's a major plus. Los Blancos have a relatively easier run of games in the remainder of the season.

Information Real need to stop Barca from winning third successive title

If Barcelona lift La Liga 2019-20 title, this would be their third successive honor. They have achieved this feat twice earlier. Real need to find a way and stop Barca. They last won La Liga under current manager Zinedine Zidane (2016-17).

Fight Real will be hoping to fight till the end

Barca have two difficult ties in the form of Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. If they slip up here, this will give Real plenty of confidence. Barca will be relying heavily on talisman Lionel Messi, who is the leading scorer this season. The crucial factor here for Real will be to win one game at a time and take the fight till the end.

Personal Real can pip Barca to win 34th La Liga honor