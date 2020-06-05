Since Premier League's inception in 1992-93, Argentine players have made their presence felt in England's top-tier football competition. According to the Premier League, a total of 71 players from Argentina have played in the competition. After picking the best players from Belgium, Brazil, England, Spain, France, Netherlands and Italy, here we present the top five Argentine players in Premier League history.

Javier Mascherano Javier Mascherano was highly versatile

After starting his Premier League career with West Ham, Javier Mascherano showed plenty of character for Liverpool. He became a central figure and garnered respect for his versatility. Mascherano made 99 appearances in the Premier League and notched 32 clean sheets. He was hard-working and tactically intelligent. Regaining possession and distribution were his big qualities. Mascherano moved to Spanish side Barcelona in 2010.

Fabricio Coloccini Fabricio Coloccini was a sturdy force at Newcastle United

Fabricio Coloccini made his presence felt for Newcastle United. He plied his trade for seven seasons in the Premier League. The central defender had great physical strength, consistency and was effective during set-pieces. In 211 Premier League appearances, Coloccini went on register 51 clean sheets. He also scored four goals. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2011-12.

Pablo Zabaleta Pablo Zabaleta's exploits for City will be remembered fondly

Pablo Zabaleta has been a long servant in the Premier League. The West Ham defender was superb during his time at Manchester City. He went on to lift two Premier League titles. So far, the veteran defender has featured in 303 Premier League matches. He has 86 clean sheets under his belt. Zabaleta has also scored nine goals, besides making 21 assists.

Carlos Tevez Carlos Tevez was a Premier League hero

Carlos Tevez made his mark in the Premier League with West Ham, Manchester United and Man City. He helped the Hammers avoid relegation in 2006-07 and then went on to win EPL titles at both United and City. The three-time Premier League winner scored 84 goals in 202 appearances, besides making 36 assists. He won the Premier League Golden Boot award in 2010-11.

Sergio Aguero Sergio Aguero is the best Argentinian to have graced EPL