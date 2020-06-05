Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are arguably the greatest white-ball batsmen among active cricketers. In contemporary age cricket, wherein the batsmen tend to attack more, the duo has extended dominance with a conventional approach. While Kohli projects an array of classic shots, Rohit's lazy elegance is his prized possession. Let us compare their numbers in the shortest format.

Virat Kohli A look at Kohli's record in T20Is

Indian captain Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. He has amassed 2,794 runs from 82 matches at an incredible average of 50.80. Kohli is the only batsman to average over 50 in T20Is besides Babar Azam (30 plus matches). Notably, he also owns most number of T20I fifties (24). However, Kohli is yet to score his maiden ton in the format.

Rohit Sharma T20I numbers of Rohit Sharma

Opener Rohit Sharma holds the second spot in the runs tally. The 33-year-old has racked up 2,773 runs from 108 games at 32.62. Rohit also has most number of centuries in the format (4). He is followed by Glenn Maxwell (3), Colin Munro (3) and Aaron Finch (2) in the list. Interestingly, Rohit is the only Indian cricketer to have played over 100 T20Is.

Tournaments Kohli has the edge in multilateral tournaments

The duo has a phenomenal record in the multilateral competitions (five plus team tournaments). In 33 such matches, Rohit has tallied 811 runs at 36.86, including seven fifties. His compatriot Kohli is miles ahead with 930 runs from 21 matches at 84.54. Moreover, Kohli has been dismissed only once in four knockout games. His scores in knockouts read as - 41*, 72*, 77, 89*.

Contribution Runs scored in winning cause

India have won 70 T20Is in the presence of Rohit Sharma. In those matches, he has piled up 2,152 runs at 40.60. Three of his four T20I centuries have been registered in winning cause. Meanwhile, Kohli has been involved in 51 T20I victories for Team India. Although he has scored less runs (1,948) than Rohit, he averages (64.93) much higher.

Run-chases Record in successful run-chases

Kohli has always mastered run-chases in white-ball cricket. He averages an astronomical 107.91 in successful run-chases, having scored 1,295 runs with thirteen fifties. Rohit too boasts a decent record while chasing as he has hammered 872 runs in 38 T20Is. His unbeaten hundred while chasing against England in the 2018 T20I series, grabbed quite a few eyeballs.

Information Rohit gets the distance more often