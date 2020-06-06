Ajinkya Rahane has been the core of Indian middle order in Test cricket, ever since he burst on to international circuit. He has stepped up when it mattered the most. His spectacular knocks overseas makes him a valuable asset for the Virat Kohli-led side. We take a look at Rahane's amazing records as the Indian batsman turns 32.

Career Rahane in international cricket

During his nine-year-old career, Rahane has racked up 7,540 runs from 175 international games at an average of 37.70. However, most of his runs have been recorded in Test cricket as he plays only one format now. In the longest format, he owns 4,203 runs from 65 matches at 42.88. The incredible tally also includes 11 hundreds and 22 fifties.

Overseas Record in away Test matches

Rahane is one of the rare Indian batsmen who fancies the foreign conditions. His Test record overseas speaks volumes about his stature. Having played 38 Tests away from home, Rahane has scored 2,710 runs. His average further improves to 45.16 when playing overseas. Notably, seven of his 11 Test hundreds have been registered in foreign Tests only.

Hundreds Hundreds in both innings of a Test

Rahane is among the six Indian cricketers to have struck a century in both innings of a Test match. He smashed 127, 100* against South Africa in the 2015 Delhi Test as Team India won the match by a record 337 runs. Other Indians in the list are Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Lord's A record-breaking ton at Lord's

In 2014, Rahane entered the elite list of players to have scored a Test ton at Lord's. His 154-ball 103 laid the foundation of India's historic win against England. Interestingly, this was Rahane's first Test appearance at the 'Mecca of Cricket'. Sourav Ganguly was the last Indian to make a Test hundred in his maiden Lord's Test, before Rahane.

Information Rahane scored his first four ton overseas