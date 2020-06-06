Tennis great Novak Djokovic has described the strict hygiene restrictions under which the US Open 2020 is likely to be played as extreme. There are doubts regarding whether or not the Grand Slam event can go ahead as scheduled in New York, which has become an epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in USA. Here's what the Serbian Djokovic had to say.

Djokovic highlighted the talks about resuming tennis, however, there is an uncertainty regarding the US Open. "Just yesterday I had a telephone conversation with the leaders of world tennis, there were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it is not known whether it will be held," the 33-year-old Serb told Prva TV television.

The three-time US Open described planned limits on player entourages as "really impossible". "We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested twice or three times per week. Also, we could bring one person to the club which is really impossible," he said.

Djokovic feels the suggestions are really rigorous, however, he understands the situation due to financial reasons. "I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist. All their suggestions are really rigorous but I can understand that due to financial reasons, due to already existing contracts, organisers [want the event to be] held. We will see what will happen."

World number one Ashleigh Barty said she needs to be sure, before making a decision to play when tennis resumes. Barty said she needs more information before committing to the US Open in August. "I'd need to understand all of the information and advice from the WTA and the USTA before making a decision on the US events," said Barty to Sydney Morning Herald.

