Manchester United are set to face Tottenham when the Premier League 2019-20 season resumes this month. They will be up against Spurs on June 19 in gameweek 30. Earlier, the Premier League was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is impressed with the team's spirit as training intensity increases. Here's what he said.

Prior to the coronavirus-enforced hiatus, United had hit a strong run of form. Solskjaer's side enjoyed an 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, including Premier League wins over Manchester City and Chelsea. Ahead of football's suspension, United's final match was against LASK in the Europa League on March 12. United are fifth in the EPL, besides being alive in the FA Cup as well.

United have been bolstered with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba set to be available again. Both these players were nursing respective injuries. They will be needed in the upcoming phase. Pogba is yet to play alongside new signing Bruno Fernandes. The two could be United's focal point. Manager Solskjaer confirmed the team has been working on fresh "ideas" in training.

Solskjaer said United need to focus on themselves. "We've got games coming weekend, midweek, weekend for a spell, so you have to focus on ourselves. We've been looking forward to these games for ages really. It does make it feel like, 'Yes, we're here soon'. We need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again," said Solskjaer.

"Training has been about recapping what we did well, tweaking maybe one or two things and looking at some new ideas," he told United's official website. "But hopefully we can see a lot of what we saw towards the end before the lockdown."

