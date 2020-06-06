Premier League outfit Chelsea have identified Leicester's Ben Chilwell as the club's number one left-back target this summer. According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are interested in Chilwell, who has established himself as a prime force for both club and country. However, he has four years left on his contract and Leicester are under no pressure to sell the 23-year-old. Here's more on the same.

Chelsea Chelsea manager Lampard wants to sign a new left-back

The report adds that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has wanted to sign a left-back ever since he took charge last summer. Chelsea are also willing to listen to offers for Emerson and Marcos Alonso. However, convincing Leicester to sell Chilwell will not be easy. They have shown in the past that they will not be bullied or sell their players cheaply.

£60m Leicester likely to demand at least £60m for Chilwell

According to a report in The Guardian, The Blues have started talks with Leicester. Meanwhile, Chilwell is also interested in joining Lampard's side. The Foxes are likely to demand at least £60m for the 23-year-old. One expects Chelsea to fall short of the valuation. The report states that Chelsea would prefer to pay £45m for Chilwell.

Timo Werner Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Werner

Meanwhile, Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Timo Werner from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The German striker has a £49.4m release clause which is set to expire on June 15. Werner would be Chelsea's second signing for next season. Frank Lampard's side had earlier completed a £37m deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in February.

