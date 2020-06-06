NBA legend Michael Jordan announced a donation of $100 million towards groups who have been fighting for racial equality and social justice. The announcement came after protests flared up across cities of United States, owing to death of George Floyd. Jordan said his 'Jordan' brand would distribute the money over ten years to different organisations in a bid to remove racism. Here is more.

Quote An excerpt from the joint statement

"Today we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organisations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education," a joint statement read.

Donation The largest financial contribution made to non-profit groups

The pledge is believed to be the largest financial contribution made to non-profit groups by a global sports figure. Jordan, who is a six-time NBA champion and led the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, also owns the Charlotte Hornets. Earlier this week, Jordan raised voice against the Floyd incident, saying he was "truly pained and plain angry".

Pledge 'Black lives matter!'

Jordan said the brand will continue to support the act until the plight of black people is improved around the globe. "Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people," the statement added.

Information Protests over the death of George Floyd

A white cop Derek Chauvin pinned George Floyd (a 46-year-old black man) to the ground and placed his knee on the latter's neck. Floyd was declared dead at a hospital, soon after. The incident sparked violent protests in Minneapolis before spreading to other parts.

