Since Premier League's inception in 1992-93, Portuguese players have made their presence felt in England's top-tier football competition. According to the Premier League, a total of 73 players from Portugal have played in the competition. After picking the best players from Argentina. Belgium, Brazil, England, Spain, France, Netherlands and Italy, here we present the top five Portuguese players in Premier League history.

Former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho will be fondly remembered for his contributions. He went on to make 135 EPL appearances and registered 63 clean sheets. He also scored seven goals and provided four assists. Carvalho went on to win three EPL honors. The productive centre-back was part of the defence that conceded only 15 goals in 2004-05, which remains a Premier League record.

Deco joined Chelsea in the summer of 2008 and made an instant impact. The mid-fielder stayed for only two seasons, however, he played his part in the 2009-10 title winning campaign. In 43 appearances, he scored five goals and made four assists.

Bernardo Silva has got off to a great great start for Manchester City in the EPL. He won the title in both of his full seasons at the Etihad Stadium. He has scored 18 goals, besides 16 assists in 95 EPL appearances. Silva is elegant and a creative left-footed playmaker. He can play in several positions and boasts of a strong defensive work-rate.

Former Manchester United winger Nani offered a lot with his pace, dribbling skills and vision. He developed as a traditional winger and put in some terrific performances. Nani made 147 Premier League appearances. He scored 26 times and made 43 assists. The four-time Premier League champion was solid with both feet.

