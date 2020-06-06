-
The BCCI hasn't taken any step regarding pay cuts as far players and staff are concerned amid the coronavirus pandemic.
BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal informed that the board has no plans of laying off people during this period of economic meltdown.
This highlights BCCI's sound financial system as compared to other boards.
Here's more on the same.
-
-
Cost cutting
We have cut cost on other fronts, says Dhumal
-
Dhumal said that the BCCI has cut costs on other fronts.
"The BCCI has done some cost control after the elected office-bearers took charge last October. The process started before the pandemic. But there has been no pay cut or lay off as of now. We have cut cost on other fronts like travel, hospitality, etc," Dhumal told The New Indian Express.
-
Information
Despite the economic crisis, BCCI plans on keeping this normal
-
During this period of crisis which led to suspension of the game, several boards such as Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Cricket West Indies and the England and Wales Cricket Board slashed salaries of players and staff. However, the BCCI plans on keeping things normal.
-
NZC
New Zealand Cricket braces for job losses amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Recently, the New Zealand Cricket board decided to cut down its workforce approximately by 10-15 per cent and save $1.5 million as they prepare for an expected fall in revenue due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Stuff reported that Black Caps and White Ferns players and management are not going to be affected by the cost-saving measures.
-
West Indies
Cricket West Indies slashes player salaries by half
-
Last Saturday, Cricket West Indies announced the salaries of players will be slashed by half, starting July 1.
There will also be reduction in funding across their entire regional cricket system.
The board said the decision was taken after consulting all the stakeholders
The West Indies cricket board recently gave its approval to ECB for conducting Test series in July.
-
Information
Australian cricketers brace for pay cuts
-
Cricket Australia has projected a nearly 25-30% plunge in revenue that underpins player payments as the domestic game struggles to cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. A report on Thursday claimed players lose $28 million in payments.