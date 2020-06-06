The BCCI hasn't taken any step regarding pay cuts as far players and staff are concerned amid the coronavirus pandemic. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal informed that the board has no plans of laying off people during this period of economic meltdown. This highlights BCCI's sound financial system as compared to other boards. Here's more on the same.

Cost cutting We have cut cost on other fronts, says Dhumal

Dhumal said that the BCCI has cut costs on other fronts. "The BCCI has done some cost control after the elected office-bearers took charge last October. The process started before the pandemic. But there has been no pay cut or lay off as of now. We have cut cost on other fronts like travel, hospitality, etc," Dhumal told The New Indian Express.

Despite the economic crisis, BCCI plans on keeping this normal

During this period of crisis which led to suspension of the game, several boards such as Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Cricket West Indies and the England and Wales Cricket Board slashed salaries of players and staff. However, the BCCI plans on keeping things normal.

Recently, the New Zealand Cricket board decided to cut down its workforce approximately by 10-15 per cent and save $1.5 million as they prepare for an expected fall in revenue due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Stuff reported that Black Caps and White Ferns players and management are not going to be affected by the cost-saving measures.

