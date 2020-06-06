-
06 Jun 2020
England plan to host Pakistan, Australia after WI series
Written byParth Dhall ·
Sports
-
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is hoping to stage the upcoming season as planned, once the West Indies Test series is held successfully.
As per the schedule, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland are expected to tour England for respective series.
Earlier, the England cricket board announced the proposed dates for home Test series against West Indies.
Here is more.
-
-
Quote
Steve Elworthy talks about the upcoming home series
-
"It's an incredibly challenging but, at the same time, very rewarding project. The West Indies are the first team to arrive here but, at the same time, we hope to have Australia, Pakistan and Ireland come this summer," ECB's director of events, Steve Elworthy said.
-
Communication
ECB has been communicating with respective cricket boards
-
Elworthy revealed the cricket board has been in regular touch with the respective cricket boards (West Indies, Pakistan and Australia) regarding the schedule.
"We have been speaking to them, we've been in weekly communication with all of them but, in this particular case, more extensively with the West Indies because their Test matches are about five weeks away," he added.
-
Information
England are due to host Pakistan, Australia and Ireland
-
According to the original schedule, England are due to host Australia for three T20Is and as many ODIs, Pakistan (three Tests and T20Is) and Ireland (three ODIs). The plight of West Indies series could well decide the season's fate.
-
Schedule
Full schedule of Test series
-
Previously, ECB announced the proposed schedule of England's three-match Test series against West Indies.
Elworthy confirmed that West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on June 9 and travel to Emirates Old Trafford for a three-week quarantine period.
Reportedly, the series will commence at the Ageas Bowl on July 8, while the next two Tests will played at Old Trafford.
-
Clearance
The tour will be subject to government clearance
-
Elworthy stated the tour will be subject to government clearance.
"Our main objective is to deliver a safe environment for stakeholders including players, match officials, operational staff, essential venue staff, broadcasters and media," he said.
"We are in dialogue with the Government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval."
Related Topics
- Australia Cricket
- Cricket
- ECB
- England Cricket Board
- Ireland Cricket
- Pakistan Cricket
- Test Cricket
- Test Series
- West Indies Cricket
- West Indies Cricket Team
- Ageas Bowl
- Elworthy
- Emirates Old Trafford
- England
- Old Trafford
- Steve Elworthy
- T20Is
- UK Government
- Wales Cricket Board
- West Indies
- West Indies Test
- WI