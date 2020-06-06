The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is hoping to stage the upcoming season as planned, once the West Indies Test series is held successfully. As per the schedule, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland are expected to tour England for respective series. Earlier, the England cricket board announced the proposed dates for home Test series against West Indies. Here is more.

Quote Steve Elworthy talks about the upcoming home series

"It's an incredibly challenging but, at the same time, very rewarding project. The West Indies are the first team to arrive here but, at the same time, we hope to have Australia, Pakistan and Ireland come this summer," ECB's director of events, Steve Elworthy said.

Communication ECB has been communicating with respective cricket boards

Elworthy revealed the cricket board has been in regular touch with the respective cricket boards (West Indies, Pakistan and Australia) regarding the schedule. "We have been speaking to them, we've been in weekly communication with all of them but, in this particular case, more extensively with the West Indies because their Test matches are about five weeks away," he added.

Information England are due to host Pakistan, Australia and Ireland

According to the original schedule, England are due to host Australia for three T20Is and as many ODIs, Pakistan (three Tests and T20Is) and Ireland (three ODIs). The plight of West Indies series could well decide the season's fate.

Schedule Full schedule of Test series

Previously, ECB announced the proposed schedule of England's three-match Test series against West Indies. Elworthy confirmed that West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on June 9 and travel to Emirates Old Trafford for a three-week quarantine period. Reportedly, the series will commence at the Ageas Bowl on July 8, while the next two Tests will played at Old Trafford.

Clearance The tour will be subject to government clearance