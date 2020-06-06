-
06 Jun 2020
#NewsBytesExplainer: Reasons why West Indies could retain T20 WC title
Written byParth Dhall ·
Sports
-
West Indies are never bereft of talent when it comes to the shortest format.
The advent of T20 leagues around the world has regenerated their roaster in white-ball cricket.
In 2016, they became the first side to win the World T20 title twice.
In this article, we analyze why the defending champions could retain the coveted title.
-
In this articlePollard was appointed limited-overs captain in 2019 West Indies batting line-up contains the right balance How Simmons and Lewis scripted a chase against India? Hetmyer, Pooran bring out the X-factor Russell, Bravo stand out as seasoned campaigners A decent pool of fast bowlers Players will look to make the most of current form
-
Captaincy
Pollard was appointed limited-overs captain in 2019
-
The West Indies team management seems to have ended the captaincy debacle after Kieron Pollard was chosen to lead the ODI and T20I sides, in 2019.
Pollard's credibility as captain were seen in the 2019 IPL edition, wherein he led from the front in the absence of Rohit Sharma.
Recently, West Indies cleaned up Sri Lanka 2-0 in the T20I series under him.
-
Balance
West Indies batting line-up contains the right balance
-
West Indies have shown signs of improvement in the batting segment.
The batsmen are not fully inclined towards going after the bowlers perpetually.
Moreover, the idea of working the ball in the gaps has been more prevalent.
Unlike before, the West Indies batting line-up has a tremendous mix of players, who now tend to take the game deep.
-
Information
How Simmons and Lewis scripted a chase against India?
-
When West Indies toured India in 2019, the likes of Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis worked in tandem to chase the 171-run total. While Simmons (67* off 45) muscled the Indian bowlers all around the park, the latter complemented him with a 35-ball 40.
-
X-factor
Hetmyer, Pooran bring out the X-factor
-
West Indies have never experienced a dearth of match-winners, especially in T20 cricket.
The list has further extended with Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran stamping their authority.
Hetmyer serves as a floater in the line-up and also carries the propensity to accelerate when required.
In Pooran, West Indies have a pinch hitter, who can launch heavy blows against any line-up from the first ball.
-
Experience
Russell, Bravo stand out as seasoned campaigners
-
There is little doubt that Caribbean batsmen could bring the firepower at any given stage to turn the match upside down.
All-rounder Andre Russell's comeback in the squad will further add meat to the batting.
Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo has also came out of retirement and featured against Sri Lanka.
It will be interesting to see if Chris Gayle stakes claim for World Cup selection.
-
Bowling
A decent pool of fast bowlers
-
West Indies have developed two fierce fast bowlers in the name of Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas, over the years.
Kesrick Williams is yet another prospect, who strengthens the roaster.
Notwithstanding, Bravo and Russell bring experience at the death.
Skipper Kieron Pollard could also chip in with a few overs.
However, they will have to work on the spin bowling.
-
Form
Players will look to make the most of current form
-
The Caribbean stars have showcased their talent in T20 leagues lately.
Brandon King, who has opened the innings alongside Simmons of late, was the leading run-scorer in the 2019 CPL.
Pollard too averaged 58.17 in the tournament.
Besides, Cottrell and Williams picked 12 wickets apiece.
Furthermore, the IPL credentials of Russell, Pollard and Bravo may help them grab a third T20 WC title.
Related Topics
- Andre Russell
- Chris Gayle
- Cricket
- Dwayne Bravo
- Kieron Pollard
- Oshane Thomas
- Shimron Hetmyer
- T20 Cricket
- T20 World Cup
- West Indies
- West Indies Cricket
- West Indies Cricket Team
- WI
- All-rounder Andre Russell
- Brandon King
- Bravo
- Cottrell
- CPL
- Evin Lewis
- Hetmyer
- IPL
- Kesrick Williams
- Lendl Simmons
- Lewis
- NewsBytesExplainer
- Nicholas Pooran
- Pollard
- Pooran
- Rohit Sharma
- Russell
- Sheldon Cottrell
- Simmons
- Skipper Kieron Pollard
- Sri Lanka 2-0
- T20I
- WC
- Williams
- World Cup
- World T20