West Indies are never bereft of talent when it comes to the shortest format. The advent of T20 leagues around the world has regenerated their roaster in white-ball cricket. In 2016, they became the first side to win the World T20 title twice. In this article, we analyze why the defending champions could retain the coveted title.

Captaincy Pollard was appointed limited-overs captain in 2019

The West Indies team management seems to have ended the captaincy debacle after Kieron Pollard was chosen to lead the ODI and T20I sides, in 2019. Pollard's credibility as captain were seen in the 2019 IPL edition, wherein he led from the front in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Recently, West Indies cleaned up Sri Lanka 2-0 in the T20I series under him.

Balance West Indies batting line-up contains the right balance

West Indies have shown signs of improvement in the batting segment. The batsmen are not fully inclined towards going after the bowlers perpetually. Moreover, the idea of working the ball in the gaps has been more prevalent. Unlike before, the West Indies batting line-up has a tremendous mix of players, who now tend to take the game deep.

Information How Simmons and Lewis scripted a chase against India?

When West Indies toured India in 2019, the likes of Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis worked in tandem to chase the 171-run total. While Simmons (67* off 45) muscled the Indian bowlers all around the park, the latter complemented him with a 35-ball 40.

X-factor Hetmyer, Pooran bring out the X-factor

West Indies have never experienced a dearth of match-winners, especially in T20 cricket. The list has further extended with Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran stamping their authority. Hetmyer serves as a floater in the line-up and also carries the propensity to accelerate when required. In Pooran, West Indies have a pinch hitter, who can launch heavy blows against any line-up from the first ball.

Experience Russell, Bravo stand out as seasoned campaigners

There is little doubt that Caribbean batsmen could bring the firepower at any given stage to turn the match upside down. All-rounder Andre Russell's comeback in the squad will further add meat to the batting. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo has also came out of retirement and featured against Sri Lanka. It will be interesting to see if Chris Gayle stakes claim for World Cup selection.

Bowling A decent pool of fast bowlers

West Indies have developed two fierce fast bowlers in the name of Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas, over the years. Kesrick Williams is yet another prospect, who strengthens the roaster. Notwithstanding, Bravo and Russell bring experience at the death. Skipper Kieron Pollard could also chip in with a few overs. However, they will have to work on the spin bowling.

Form Players will look to make the most of current form