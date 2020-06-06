Bayern Munich continued their supreme form to down Bayer Leverkusen in gameweek 30 of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season. This was Bayern's fifth successive win since the resumption of the league amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite going down early, Bayern found their way back to take control and win the match 4-2. Here we present the list of records broken.

Leverkusen vs Bayern How did the match pan out?

Leverkusen scored the opener after a Lucas Alario goal. The hosts saw Diaby lose possession cheaply in mid-field. Kingsley Coman scored the equalizer from a Leon Goretzka assist. In the 42nd minute, Goretzka's drilled effort put Bayern ahead. Serge Gnabry scored the third just before half-time by lofting the ball into an unguarded net. Robert Lewandowski added the fourth, before Leverkusen got a consolation.

Scoring run Under Hansi Flick, Bayern script this special record

Bayern have now scored 90 goals in 30 Bundesliga games this season, besides getting to 70 points. The Bavarians registered their 22nd victory of the season and have a goal difference of 60+. Under manager Hansi Flick, Bayern have now scored 65 goals in 20 Bundesliga matches. No other coach in Bundesliga history has seen as many goals in his first 20 matches.

Lewandowski Lewandowski scripts these records

Robert Lewandowski scored his 30th Bundesliga goal this season. He equalled his best tally after having scored 30 goals in 2015-16 and 2016-17. The Polish striker registered his 235th goal for Bayern across competitions. The former Dortmund star raced to 232 career Bundesliga goals. Lewandowski also notched his best-ever campaign in terms of goals (44). He has achieved the mark in just 38 games.

Data Bundesliga: Muller gets to 20 assists this season

Thomas Muller notched two assists in this match. He now has 20 assists in the Bundesliga 2019-20 season. 17-year-old Florian Wirtz became the youngest goal-scorer in Bundesliga history. He broke the record held by Nuri Sahin.