Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun stated that players will have to begin with running and other fitness drills at respective home grounds amid the nationwide lockdown. With inter-state travel still restricted due to COVID-19 pandemic, the players are refrained from training in a group, presently. The 57-year-old also asserted players will take at least six weeks to achieve match fitness. Here is more.

Quote Players to combine running with skill-work

"Partially, the lockdown is lifted but inter-state travel is going to be a problem. The players will be going to their respective hometown, the grounds that are available, they would do their running and they would also combine it with skill-work," said Arun.

Fitness The framework of player training

Arun revealed the players will take at least 6-8 months in order to get match-ready. "It'd take us at least 6-8 weeks for us to play international matches, whereby we'd be first working on the skill, and fitness in the camps. Then we'll progress onto match simulations, and hopefully the BCCI can organize a tournament just before we play the international matches," he added.

Recovery Wonderful opportunity for players to gain full recovery, feels Arun

Arun reiterated that lockdown will give the players ample time to recover from respective injuries. "Very rarely does an international cricketer, especially our bowlers, would get this kind of time to work on their fitness," he said. "Also, it is a wonderful opportunity for them to get over the little niggles, that they may have got over the long season."

Fitness camp BCCI may organize fitness camp in June