On Saturday, Bayern Munich overcame Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in gameweek 30 of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season. There were some brilliant records scripted in the match with Robert Lewandowski leading the numbers. However, it was also a special day for Leverkusen's teenager Florian Wirtz. The 17-year-old became the youngest goal-scorer in Bundesliga history. Here is further details on Wirtz.

Leverkusen vs Bayern How did the match pan out?

Leverkusen scored the opener after a Lucas Alario goal. The hosts saw Diaby lose possession cheaply in mid-field. Kingsley Coman scored the equalizer from a Leon Goretzka assist. In the 42nd minute, Goretzka's drilled effort put Bayern ahead. Serge Gnabry scored the third just before half-time by lofting the ball into an unguarded net. Lewandowski added the fourth, before Wirtz scored a consolation goal.

Twitter Post Wirtz makes Bundesliga history!

‼️ 17 years, 34 days ‼️



👏 Florian Wirtz is now the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history. pic.twitter.com/3MerTVcJfh — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) June 6, 2020

Youngest scorer Wirtz becomes Bundesliga's youngest goal-scorer

At just 17 years and 34 days old, Wirtz went into the record books when he curled the ball past Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer in the dying moments of the match. The talented teenager surpassed the record held by former Borussia Dortmund mid-fielder Nuri Sahin. Sahin was 17 years and 82 days old when he scored against Nuremberg in 2005.

Data This unique feat was also registered by Wirtz

Wirtz was just three years,three months and 16 days old when goal-keeper Manuel Neuer made his Bundesliga debut. At 17 years, 1 month and 3 days old, the teenager just scored his first Bundesliga goal against Manuel Neuer.

Words We already knew he was a huge talent, says Bosz

"We already knew he was a huge talent, that's why he has played before," said Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz after the match. "Today he learnt the most important lesson he will have learned since he started playing football: the tempo at this level is a lot higher than he is used to."

Details Key details about Leverkusen's Wirtz