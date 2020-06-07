Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the club could hold a Premier League title parade midway through next season. However, this will only take place if the coronavirus restrictions on mass gatherings are eased. Liverpool are on the verge of securing a maiden EPL title. The Reds require just two victories from their final nine games. Here's more on the same.

Premier League Premier League set to resume on June 17

The Premier League is set to return on June 17 after the 20 clubs agreed to come back that week in a video conference on May 28. The official date proposed and agreed upon is June 20, however, the competition has to complete two games in hand on June 17. There are 92 fixtures still to play.

Information Supporters will not be present to honor the campaign

With the Premier League matches set to return behind closed doors, Liverpool's supporters will not be at Anfield to celebrate their likely triumph. Moreover, fans will not be permitted to gather in the city to honor the campaign.

Title celebrations Klopp on the Liverpool's title celebrations

Klopp said it isn't nice that one cannot celebrate the title win in front of fans. "That you can't celebrate in the way you've always dreamed of, that's not nice, I totally understand that," Klopp told Sky Germany. "I feel the same way. It's not that my ideal is to celebrate alone in the stadium, then just drive home," he said.

Quote The situation cannot be changed now, feels Klopp

The COVID-19 pandemic won't allow celebrations and Klopp feels one shouldn't make a big deal. "It wasn't like that when you thought about it. But that cannot be changed now. Why should we now make a big deal about something that can't be changed?"

Celebration Liverpool will celebrate when things get back to normal

Klopp feels the situation will get back to normal. "There comes a day when life will get back to normal. When someone has found the vaccine, when someone has found a solution to the problem, when infection rates are zero or below - that day will come eventually. Then we have the right to celebrate what we want to celebrate on that day."

Title celebration Liverpool could celebrate midway through next season

"If this is the 12th or 13th matchday of next season and we want to celebrate it - who is going to stop it? Then we still have the trophy and then we can drive it around town and stand on the bus. If other people then think that we are completely crazy, I honestly don't care," Klopp added.

Record Liverpool are well on course to eclipse Manchester City's record