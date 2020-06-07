Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy alleged that he has been a victim of racial abuse in the Indian Premier League. The 36-year-old revealed how he received a racial slur, while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in India's cash-rich league. Sammy took to Instagram and made a massive revelation surrounding racism. Earlier, his team-mate Chris Gayle also raised voice against the same. Here is more.

Quote Sammy says he was addressed as 'Kalu'

"I just learnt what that 'kalu' meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They call me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I'm angry," Sammy posted on Instagram on Saturday.

Protest Sammy urged ICC to speak up against racism

Sammy earlier urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action against racism, which exists in the game. "ICC and all the other boards, are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice. This is not only about America. #BlackLivesMatter, now is not the time to be silent," he had tweeted.

Twitter Post Here is what Sammy tweeted

. @ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

Outrage Protests over the death of George Floyd

Sammy's recent comments are a part of outrage over the death of George Floyd. Floyd (a 46-year-old black man) died after a white cop Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and placed his knee on the latter's neck. Following the incident, violent protests flared up in several cities of United States. However, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chris Gayle Racism exists in cricket: Chris Gayle

Previously, West Indian opener Chris Gayle asserted he has also faced racial remarks, throughout his career. "I have travelled the globe and experienced racial remarks towards me because I am black," he said. "Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud."

Sports community Sports community raises voice against racial abuse