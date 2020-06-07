Last updated on Jun 07 2020, 02:05 pm
Hi,
Written by Parth Dhall
Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy alleged that he has been a victim of racial abuse in the Indian Premier League.
The 36-year-old revealed how he received a racial slur, while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in India's cash-rich league.
Sammy took to Instagram and made a massive revelation surrounding racism.
Earlier, his team-mate Chris Gayle also raised voice against the same.
Here is more.
"I just learnt what that 'kalu' meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They call me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I'm angry," Sammy posted on Instagram on Saturday.
Sammy earlier urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action against racism, which exists in the game.
"ICC and all the other boards, are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice. This is not only about America. #BlackLivesMatter, now is not the time to be silent," he had tweeted.
. @ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020
Sammy's recent comments are a part of outrage over the death of George Floyd.
Floyd (a 46-year-old black man) died after a white cop Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and placed his knee on the latter's neck.
Following the incident, violent protests flared up in several cities of United States.
However, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Previously, West Indian opener Chris Gayle asserted he has also faced racial remarks, throughout his career.
"I have travelled the globe and experienced racial remarks towards me because I am black," he said.
"Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud."
The sports community has been perpetually showing gestures regarding racial abuse.
On Saturday, NBA legend Michael Jordan announced a donation of $100 million towards groups who have been fighting for racial equality and social justice.
Earlier, LeBron James and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams mourned Floyd's death on social media.
In Bundesliga, several clubs have shown gestures on the field to express support.
