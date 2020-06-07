UFC star Conor McGregor made an announcement on Sunday that he would be retiring from the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). This is his third such announcement with the previous two being made in 2019 and 2016. However, he last played in January this year. The Irishman took to Twitter and announced that he was walking away from professional fighting. Here's more.

Tweet Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting: McGregor

McGregor tweeted: "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours"

Developments Recently, McGregor had accepted a proposal to fight

In May end, the former UFC two-weight champion expressed interest in several opponents in the near future. On May 28, he wrote on Twitter that he accepted a proposal for a fight against UFC legend Anderson Silva. As per ESPN, he was tied to a fight this summer against current top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje. A bout against Nate Diaz had also been rumored.

Information McGregor made an impressive comeback earlier this year

McGregor made an impressive comeback in the first-round stoppage of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246 this January. McGregor (22-4) hadn't won a fight in a MMA cage or a boxing ring since 2016, but he remained the UFC's brightest star and biggest financial draw.

Dana White UFC president Dana White speaks on McGregor

UFC president Dana White said if McGregor wants to retire, then he should follow his desire. "Nobody is pressuring anybody to fight," White said. "And if Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement -- you should absolutely do it. And I love Conor ... there's a handful of people that have made this really fun for me."

Achievements Key achievements of Conor McGregor

McGregor is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), featherweight and lightweight champion. He is also a former Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight champion. In 2015, at UFC 194, McGregor defeated Jose Aldo for the UFC Featherweight Championship in just 13 seconds via a knockout. It remains the fastest win in UFC title fight history.

Facts Unique career facts about McGregor

After defeating Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 205, McGregor became the first fighter in history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously. He is also the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) draw in MMA history. His bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 drew 2.4 million PPV buys, the most ever for an MMA event.

Twitter Post Conor McGregor tweet