Last updated on Jun 07 2020, 09:14 pm
Written by Parth Dhall
Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has backed Sourav Ganguly for the role of ICC chairman.
He believes the incumbent BCCI president has the required experience to take the post.
Kaneria is confident that Ganguly will fetch maximum number of votes, even if the Pakistan Cricket Board does not support him.
As per reports, Ganguly appears to be the front runner in the race.
Former ICC chairman N Srinivasan, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur are believed to be the contenders along with Ganguly.
However, Srinivasan (at 70), does not qualify to be elected for the post, as per the BCCI constitution.
Shah hasn't attended any ICC board meeting yet, while Thakur is India's Union Minister.
Hence, Ganguly has the lead here.
"It would be really helpful if Ganguly leads ICC. It will help cricket as a reputed cricketer will hold such a post. He has played professional cricket and led India. He has also held an administrative post in the Cricket Association of Bengal," Kaneria said.
Earlier, director of Cricket South Africa (CSA) Graeme Smith and chief executive Jacques Faul backed Ganguly for the role.
"From our perspective, it would be great to see a cricket man like Sourav Ganguly maybe getting into the President's role of the ICC," Smith had said.
"He has played at the highest level and his leadership will be key to us going forward."
Ganguly was elected as BCCI president last year, while his tenure is about to end in July. He is required to undergo a three-year cooling off period once his tenure ends. The administration has already moved to Supreme Court, seeking an amendment to constitutional provisions.
Kaneria said Ganguly will win the trust of most cricket boards.
"It depends on all boards whether they want to support Ganguly or not, if other boards support Ganguly and PCB doesn't, then also Ganguly would have the maximum number of votes, as a cricketer Ganguly is fit to lead the ICC. I don't see any reason for boards not supporting Ganguly," Kaneria concluded.
