Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has backed Sourav Ganguly for the role of ICC chairman. He believes the incumbent BCCI president has the required experience to take the post. Kaneria is confident that Ganguly will fetch maximum number of votes, even if the Pakistan Cricket Board does not support him. As per reports, Ganguly appears to be the front runner in the race.

Potential candidates for the post

Former ICC chairman N Srinivasan, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur are believed to be the contenders along with Ganguly. However, Srinivasan (at 70), does not qualify to be elected for the post, as per the BCCI constitution. Shah hasn't attended any ICC board meeting yet, while Thakur is India's Union Minister. Hence, Ganguly has the lead here.

Quote Ganguly's appointment as ICC chief will help cricket: Danish Kaneria

"It would be really helpful if Ganguly leads ICC. It will help cricket as a reputed cricketer will hold such a post. He has played professional cricket and led India. He has also held an administrative post in the Cricket Association of Bengal," Kaneria said.

Support Graeme Smith lavished praise on Ganguly

Earlier, director of Cricket South Africa (CSA) Graeme Smith and chief executive Jacques Faul backed Ganguly for the role. "From our perspective, it would be great to see a cricket man like Sourav Ganguly maybe getting into the President's role of the ICC," Smith had said. "He has played at the highest level and his leadership will be key to us going forward."

Data Ganguly's tenure as BCCI president ends in July

Ganguly was elected as BCCI president last year, while his tenure is about to end in July. He is required to undergo a three-year cooling off period once his tenure ends. The administration has already moved to Supreme Court, seeking an amendment to constitutional provisions.

Cricket boards 'No reason why cricket boards shouldn't support Ganguly'