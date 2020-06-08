England fast bowler Tim Bresnan revealed that he, along with Australian umpire Rod Tucker, received death threats for dismissing Sachin Tendulkar during the 2011 Test at The Oval. Notably, Tendulkar was denied his 100th international century when he was dismissed by Bresnan on 91. The bowler also admitted the dismissal remains under the scanner as the ball was missing the leg stump.

Quote Bresnan describes how people threatened him

"We both got death threats for ages after. I got them on Twitter and he had people writing to him to his home address and stuff, getting proper death threats going. How dare you give him out? It was a missing leg," said Bresnan.

Sachin Tendulkar Tendulkar missed the special milestone

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was steering towards his 100th international century in the Oval Test before Bresnan trapped him lbw. Previously, he had slammed two tons in the 2011 World Cup, taking his hundreds tally to 99. The 47-year-old finally reached the much-awaited landmark against Bangladesh in the 2012 Asia Cup. He remains the only player in history to do so.

Record Tendulkar's incredible feats in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar still remains the only player to have struck 100 international hundreds. He is followed by Ricky Ponting (71). Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has struck 70 hundreds so far, may soon break Tendulkar's monumental record. In a career spanning over 24 years, the latter aggregated most number of runs in both Test cricket (15,921) and One-Day Internationals (18,426).

Ball 'The ball was missing leg stump', says Bresnan

Bresnan asserted the ball would have gone to miss the leg stump. "This ball, it was probably missing leg anyway, and umpire Hill (Tucker), Aussie lad, shot him out," Bresnan stated. "He was on 80-odd as well [91], definitely going to get it (his century). We win the series and go to number one in the world," added Bresnan.

Aftermath Bresnan beefed up the security