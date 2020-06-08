Last updated on Jun 08 2020, 01:41 pm
Hi,
Written by Parth Dhall
The marquee Afghanistan players returned to training, on Sunday, as the Afghanistan Cricket Board commenced a month-long camp in Kabul.
According to sources, the players who did not show any major symptoms, are not being tested for COVID-19 as they have been allowed to join.
However, the camp will be closely monitored by the ICC, WHO, and Afghanistan's Health Ministry.
Pictures: National players resume training at Kabul Cricket Stadium under relevant health guidelines ! #AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/V1kFNH6vJs— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 7, 2020
"This camp will be held under the relevant health guidelines and in close coordination with the ICC, WHO and the ministry of public health of Afghanistan to avoid the spread of COVID-19," an ACB's media release said.
On Saturday, the players attended a COVID-19 awareness meeting in the presence of relevant officials at the ACB's head office.
The purpose was to educate them about health guidelines to be followed during the camp.
Notably, the number of coronavirus cases in the nation has surged in the past few days.
At present, Afghanistan's death toll stands at 369 with over 20,000 active cases.
Afghanistan became the fourth nation after England, West Indies and Sri Lanka to resume player training.
As per Cricket Australia's recently announced schedule, Afghanistan are due to play a one-off Test against Australia in Perth.
Although the Test is scheduled to begin on November 21, it will be subject to the clearances.
Earlier, England announced the proposed schedule for West Indies Test series.
List of players: Asghar Afghan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omerzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Sayed Shirzad, Darwish Rasooli, Zahir Khan Paktin, Farid Malik, Hamza Hotak and Sharafudin
