Last updated on Jun 08 2020, 04:22 pm
Written byParth Dhall ·
Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke was appointed an Officer (AO) in the Order of Australia.
Clarke entered the general division of the Order of Australia, an honor for his meritorious service.
Another ex-skipper (Women's) Lyn Larsen was named a Member (AM) in the general division.
The duo joins the elite list of Australian captains to have received this national recognition.
Here is more.
Clarke was recognized for "distinguished service to cricket as a player at the national and international level, through leadership roles, and to the community".
During his 12-year-old career, the right-handed batsman amassed 17,112 international runs at an average of 45.26.
Under him, Australia trounced England 5-0 to regain the Ashes in 2013-14 and won the 2015 ICC World Cup.
Former Australian Women's all-rounder, Lyn Larsen, was honored "for significant service to cricket as a player, selector, manager and coach at the elite level".
She played 15 Tests and 49 ODIs, having represented Australia for eight years.
The 57-year-old also led Australia to the 1988 World Cup title.
She played a crucial rule in the integration of International Women's Cricket Council with ICC.
Clarke took to Instagram to express his gratitude.
"I am not sure how to express the gratitude and honor I have today, for receiving this prestigious award. As surprised as I was to be seen in such light, and alongside some of my heroes, it makes me very proud to say that cricket has given me much more than I could've imagined," Clarke wrote.
I’m not sure how to express the gratitude and honour I have today, for receiving such a prestigious award. As surprised as I was to be seen in such light, and alongside some of my heroes, it makes me very proud to say that cricket has given me so much more than I could ever have imagined, and this is another example of why I owe the game so much. Without the support of my family, friends, fans and teammates, I wouldn’t be where I am today. This recognition and accolade is as much for you guys as it is for my contribution. #orderofaustralia #2020
A post shared by michaelclarkeofficial
Several Australian cricketers have received the 'Order of Australia' honor in the past. The list includes Donald Bradman, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Mark Taylor, Belinda Clark, Glenn McGrath, Matthew Hayden, Dennis Lillee, Bob Simpson, Keith Miller, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting, Alan Davidson, and Dean Jones.
