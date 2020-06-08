International cricket is expected to be in full swing soon as players resumed training in several nations. Recently, ECB announced the dates for the West Indies Test series. Cricket Australia has also shared the schedule of summer fixtures. With the ICC giving stern guidelines for the resumption of cricket, the teams will be raring to go. Here are the players to watch out for.

Marnus Labuschagne Labuschagne will look to replicate the show

In 2019, Australia discovered a solid top order batsman, who incidentally became the first concussion substitute in the history. In a 14-Test-old career, Labuschagne already boasts an average of 63.43, the highest in Test cricket among active cricketers. He was also the leading run-scorer (Tests) last year with 1,104 runs. Australia will bank on him when India visit Down Under later this year.

Naseem Shah Naseem Shah may dominate the England batsmen

Pakistan have never experienced a dearth of exceptional fast bowlers. Teen sensation Naseem Shah is the latest inclusion in the elite list. Although Pakistan were beaten all ends up in the Test series against Australia, the 17-year-old straightaway impressed with his express pace. Naseem, who recently grabbed a central contract, will be looking to make the most during Pakistan's upcoming England tour.

Hardik Pandya India to pin hopes on Pandya

Hardik Pandya was out of action in the second half last year, due to his lower-back injury. However, he recently made a blistering comeback in the DY Patil T20 Cup, having slammed two tons (105, 158). His name featured in the wickets column as well. It remains to be seen how Pandya stages his return, as India will require his contribution in T20 WC.

Jofra Archer Jofra to bolster England's pace attack

Jofra Archer made headlines in the 2019 Ashes, owing to his intense duels with Australian batsman Steve Smith. He also bowled the historic Super Over in the World Cup final, which made England champions. His yorkers and ferocious bouncers will test the Caribbean batsmen when West Indies visit England in July. Jofra will duly compliment Stuart Broad and James Anderson in the bowling segment.

Jasprit Bumrah Bumrah would like to make a turnaround