The West Indies cricket team departed from Antigua, on Monday, for a three-Test tour of England. Reportedly, the entire touring party tested negative for COVID-19. However, the West Indies cricket board said in a statement that coronavirus tests will be conducted again upon the team's arrival at Old Trafford in Manchester. The squad will be quarantined for three weeks. Here is more.

Protocols West Indies to follow bio-secure protocols

As per the bio-secure protocols, the movement in and out of the venues will be restricted. Notably, a group of reserve players will travel to train and help prepare the Test squad, ensuring replacements are available in case of injury. The players will live, train and play in a bio-secure environment, as part of comprehensive medical and operational plans.

Quote An excerpt from CWI's statement

"On arrival into Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, the whole touring party will be tested again for COVID-19 as they begin the seven week tour where they will live, train and play in a "bio-secure" environment, to ensure player and staff safety," the statement read.

Schedule Full schedule of three-Test series

Previously, ECB announced the proposed schedule of three-match Test series against West Indies. The two teams will lock horns in the series opener at the Ageas Bowl from July 8-12, while the Emirates Old Trafford will host the second (July 16-20) and third Test (24-28). The original tour which was scheduled for May-June, got postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

West Indies CWI had announced 14-man squad for England tour

Last week, Cricket West Indies (CWI) named a 14-man Test squad for the tour. While Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul have refused to travel, a list of eleven 11 reserves was announced by the board. Middle order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar are the new entrants in the squad. The two players earned Test call-ups through domestic performances.

Information West Indies' Test squad for England tour